The Talos Principle III announced, releasing in 2027

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A third The Talos Principle game has been announced, releasing in 2027. After fans thought that the second game wrapped up events from Croteam's beloved series of puzzlers, it seems we need one last journey to truly close the book on The Talos Principle.

The Talos Principle III takes us to the Anomaly, a place where the laws of physics do not apply. If you've played the previous Talos Principle games, you'll probably be aware that this is something that's going to add another layer of complexity to the puzzles of the third title. Mechanics old and new will combine in The Talos Principle III, and there will be some locations familiar to fans of the series, too.

If you want to complete all of The Talos Principle III, you'll have to scour the Anomaly for its greatest secrets. Check out the short teaser below for a glimpse at what the game has to offer, and keep an eye out for more The Talos Principle III news as we head towards its release year.