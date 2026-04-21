The Super Troopers return for another raucous and ridiculous adventure this August

This summer, there will be at least one comedy flick you won't want to miss in cinemas as the Super Troopers will soon be making their return. The third chapter in the film series will be arriving in August and bringing crude and daft humour to all who travel to a theatre to catch it in-person.

Known simply as Super Troopers 3, the plot of this flick is rather straightforward as we see Thorny attempting to break up the relationship and engagement between his sister and Farva, a spree of antics that are questionable to say the least. This is all while doing the daily job of being a law enforcer and dealing with both the challenges of the modern day but also the rise of a new drug ring in the group's jurisdiction.

The complete plot synopsis adds: "Everyone's favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew: Super Troopers 3. When Farva's wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny's sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself."

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (who also plays Thorny), you can see the full trailer ahead of the premiere on August 7. It should also be said that as Super Troopers 3 is a Searchlight Pictures production, it likely won't be too long after the theatrical premiere before the film lands on Disney+, as often the window until the streaming debut is short for the production company.