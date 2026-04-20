The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues charge in cinemas by nearing $750 million

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There are a handful of movies set to make their arrival in cinemas this year that we expect them to achieve the rather elusive billion dollar milestone. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps even Toy Story 5. The earliest arrival we expected to make a run for the milestone was The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be looking to somewhat reflect the success of its predecessor that reached around $1.36 billion in cinemas.

So far, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is proving to be a successful box office gambit, as the flick has just come off its third weekend in cinemas and now reached the impressive figure of $747 million, as per Box Office Mojo. While that may seem like it still has a distance to go, it should be said that animated films tend to have incredible legs and also the movie doesn't open in Japan until April 24, suggesting that a huge influx of ticket sales could be on the way this week.

If The Super Mario Galaxy Movie does crack the billion dollar marker, it will be the first flick of the year to achieve the status and likewise the 61st film ever to hit the milestone.

Have you seen the film yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review.