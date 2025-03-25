The Street Fighter movie has been delayed indefinitely

The Street Fighter movie has hit a few speed bumps since its announcement, but now it appears to have hit the biggest one of all, as it has been removed from Sony's release calendar and delayed indefinitely (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film was scheduled to release on the 20th of March, 2026, but now we have no idea when it might appear on our screens. Previously, the film lost its original directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, who were replaced by Kitao Sakurai.

As Street Fighter remains a hugely popular fighting game franchise, and we're seeing more video game adaptations grace our screens, it's surprising that this film has run into so much trouble. There's still hope we'll see the movie one day, but it won't be arriving next March.