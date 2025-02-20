The Street Fighter movie will be directed by a Twisted Metal director

While you could say that Street Fighter has had Mortal Kombat's number as of late in the video game space, with impressions and sales of Street Fighter 6 seemingly being more positive than that of Mortal Kombat 1, in the film world, Mortal Kombat is leaps and bounds ahead right now.

Later this year, the sequel to NetherRealm's fighting flick will arrive, and yet Capcom has no alternative to provide still that is based on its fighting series, although this will be changing in the near future.

We say this because the Street Fighter film that is coming from Legendary Entertainment has now found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kitao Sakurai, who was most recently known as one of the directors for Peacock's Twisted Metal series, will be helming this project, which currently has a tentative premiere date of March 20, 2026.

It does seem likely that this date gets shifted since we've only just heard about the director and still have no clue who will be starring in the film, meaning it would be an immense feat to complete pre-production, film the movie, and wrap post-production edits all within the next 13 months. Still, it's positive news that the Street Fighter film is finally going somewhere.