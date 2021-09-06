The star-studded cast behind The Last Worker has been revealed

HQ

Wolf & Wood, Oiffy has lifted the curtain on the vocal talent that will be starring in its upcoming narrative-driven adventure, The Last Worker. The title, if you are unaware, focuses on our increasing dependency on technology, and it features a striking hand-painted art style created by Mick McMahon, who has previously worked on Judge Dredd and 2000 AD. It also made headlines recently, as it was the only game to receive a nomination at the 78th Venice Film Festival in the Venice VR Expanded category.

The talent featured within the game includes Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Trek: Discovery) as Skew, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) as Kurt, Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, The White King) as HoverBird, and David Hewlett (Stargate: Atlantis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes) as Josef.

Jason Isaacs said, "The Last Worker felt entirely unlike every game I've played or been a part of. The characters were human and complicated and funny, the story was poignant and personal and, yes, the game-playing was addictive and fun. All round it felt fresh, creative and original. When was the last time you had a helper bot from Liverpool?! The creator, Jörg, is a risk-taking nerd of the highest order. Roll on The Last Worker 2... if that's not a contradiction!"

You can check out a trailer for The Last Worker in the video above.