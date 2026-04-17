The spring sale has started on the Switch eShop

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The spring sales are already in full swing and most stores have already wrapped up, but on the Switch eShop, it's just getting started and runs through April 29. That means there are currently great deals on tons of games, even though it's worth noting that first-party titles seem to be completely missing.

That doesn't mean there aren't any bargains to be had though, far from it, actually. We've dug up ten great suggestions for you that you can check out below, but as always, we encourage you to write in the comments section if you find something extra good that you want to share with others.