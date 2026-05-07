The Sinking City 2 will debut on PC and consoles in the summer

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Developer Frogwares has been hard at work on the sequel to The Sinking City for some time, all while continuing to deal with the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has massively affected the Ukrainian developer.

The studio is getting closer and closer to launching The Sinking City 2, as while there is no firm launch date in mind yet, we are now told the aim is to debut the project on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the summer.

This news has been shared alongside a hefty new gameplay trailer, which showcases the grander focus of horror and how this fits into the existing investigative template that the series was built around.

Speaking about this change of direction, game director Alexander Gresko mentioned that the aim of this sequel was to "create something more in the survival horror genre" and that this "genre shift has allowed us to really grow creatively" while "we're holding onto the investigative roots we're known for."

Gresko signs off with: "We've prioritized combat, survival, and exploration, with investigation as a beneficial layer for those who want that aspect of the game. And of course, we've made sure to wrap everything in a memorable, mature narrative, which our fans know and love us for. This time around, the story is more personal to our protagonist, while still delivering our signature Frogwares take on gray morality and Lovecraftian themes."

Catch the new trailer below and stay tuned for more from The Sinking City 2, as with a launch planned for this summer, surely it won't be all too long until a firm date is provided.