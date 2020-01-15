The Silence of the Lambs is coming to TV

The series, created by CBS, is meant to be a spin-off of the iconic movie, Silence of the Lambs, which starred Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. The project is supervised by Alex Kurtznam, who is best known for his part in Fringe and Star Trek: Discovery.

Clarice - that's what they're calling the series - is set to take place in 1993, twelve months after the events presented in the movie (which released back in 1991). As you can easily guess, the main character of the show will be FBI agent Clarice Starling, who returns to work in the field after her meetings with Hannibal "The Canibal" Lecter.

Premiere of the series is expected at the turn of 2020 and 2021.

Thanks, Deadline.