The sequel to Black Myth Wukong has been revealed, Black Myth: Zhong Kui

The sequel to Black Myth Wukong was the final surprise in Gamescom Opening Night Live, as the "one last thing" after Resident Evil Requiem. It is appropiate, as the original Black Myth Wukong featured heavily in several Geoff Keighley events, and won a few awards at the latest The Game Awards last year. It is great, then, that we have confirmation about a sequel, Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

Game Science has announced the game with a trailer, but no release date. It will launch on PC and "mainstream consoles", and it will be a follow up in the series, but not a direct sequel. It will still be centered about Chinese myth and folklore, and will be an Action RPG with a soulslike style. Few detailes were revealed, but the assure that Wukong fans will "feel right at home-and catching them off guard in the best way".

Don't expect many more news, as the project is "little more than an empty folder at this stage, there's hardly any game footage we could share", Game Science said (via Gematsu).

But they decided to reveal the project because it is a tradition for them to share updates every August 20, on Gamescom: from China to Germany, and to the world... Are you excited about Black Myth: Zhong Kui?