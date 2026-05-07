The second season of Blue-Eyed Samurai is back in the spotlight at the Annecy Festival
Netflix has just confirmed its attendance at the event, offering a glimpse into the production of its new batch of episodes and the synopsis.
Since its premiere in 2023, fans from all over the world—both of animation and the samurai film genre—have been begging Netflix for a second season. Shortly after it ended, the streaming giant confirmed there would be a second season, but since then, all has been quiet, until now.
Don't get too excited, because we still don't have a release date or a trailer for the second season of Blue-Eyed Samurai, but we do have a "proof of life" from Netflix that we'll see during the Annecy International Film Festival. An in-depth presentation on this new season will take place at the festival, and the synopsis has been revealed, which reads as follows:
"In season 2, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, whilst Ringo searches for a new purpose."
In addition, we've been given two screenshots from the second season, which we're sharing below. When do you think Netflix will announce the much-anticipated release of The Blue-Eyed Samurai Season 2?