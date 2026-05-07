The second season of Blue-Eyed Samurai is back in the spotlight at the Annecy Festival

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Since its premiere in 2023, fans from all over the world—both of animation and the samurai film genre—have been begging Netflix for a second season. Shortly after it ended, the streaming giant confirmed there would be a second season, but since then, all has been quiet, until now.

Don't get too excited, because we still don't have a release date or a trailer for the second season of Blue-Eyed Samurai, but we do have a "proof of life" from Netflix that we'll see during the Annecy International Film Festival. An in-depth presentation on this new season will take place at the festival, and the synopsis has been revealed, which reads as follows:

"In season 2, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, whilst Ringo searches for a new purpose."

In addition, we've been given two screenshots from the second season, which we're sharing below. When do you think Netflix will announce the much-anticipated release of The Blue-Eyed Samurai Season 2?