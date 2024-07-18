The Russo brothers are reportedly in contract negotiations to direct Avengers 5 and 6

HQ

On the list of the highest-grossing movies ever, the films in the number two and number six spots have two things in common. They are both Avengers movies, and they are both directed by the two brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that the MCU/Disney, after a few years of mixed success, is now trying to bring the brothers back into the fold.

And over at The Hollywood Reporter, they can now report that this is precisely what is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, the Russo brothers are in early negotiations to return to Marvel Studios to direct not just one, but the next two Avengers movies.

A hire would end a months-long search by the studio for filmmakers to direct the fifth and sixth Avengers movies. Several names have been in contention during this period, including Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who was reportedly offered the job at one point.

Avengers 5 is set to be released in 2026, with its sequel following the year after. It will be interesting to see if the Russo brothers will be at the helm.