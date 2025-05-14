The Rise of the Golden Idol's second DLC is out now

HQ

What do you get when you mix ancient prophecies, supposedly divine powers, and a deep conspiracy reaching all the way to a monarch? Well, you get The Lemurian Phoenix, the second DLC for Color Gray Games' adventure puzzler The Rise of the Golden Idol.

As was the case with the game's first DLC - The Sins of New Wells - we get access to a handful of new cases to delve through, each unveiling a piece of a wider mystery. If you've got access to the detective pass, The Lemurian Phoenix will be included. Otherwise, you can purchase the DLC individually for £4.99/€5.89.

The Rise of the Golden Idol first released back in November 2024, and impressed us with its tricky but rewarding gameplay, unique visuals, and endless attention to detail. Check out our review of the full game here, and the trailer for The Lemurian Phoenix below: