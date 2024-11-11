The Rise of the Golden Idol set to get 4 DLC mysteries next year

HQ

The Rise of the Golden Idol launches tomorrow (unless you're a Nintendo Switch player, in which case it launches on the 14th of November), and even though the game isn't out yet, Playstack and Color Gray Games have already shown us what's in store down the road.

The new roadmap features a look at four DLCs which will (hopefully) be arriving in 2025. Of course, as this is just the planned roadmap, the dates are subject to change, but if you're craving more mysteries once you finish The Rise of the Golden Idol, you'll have plenty of cases to dig through.

The first new mystery is The Sins of New Wells, and it'll give you four extra cases to dig through in the first quarter of next year. Q2 2025 will bring DLC 2 and 3, and DLC 4 will arrive in Q3 2025 if all goes to plan. Read more about the DLC roadmap here.