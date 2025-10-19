The Rise of Skywalker reportedly cost Disney 593 million dollars

According to a new report from Forbes, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga has cost Disney far more than was initially reported - a staggering 593 million dollars. This makes it the third most expensive film ever made behind The Force Awakens and Jurassic World Domination. Previous reports hinted at a total cost of around 415 million dollars, considerably less but still (of course) very, very expensive indeed.

"Disney revealed on Monday that the total cost of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker came to $593.7 million (£450.2 million) making it the third most expensive movie in history"

The reason behind the sky high price tag is a very troubled production. With Abrams finally coming to the rescue and trying to piece together the story after Colin Trevorrow exited the project due to creative disagreements.

