news
Project Bloom

The Pokémon developers are making a new action-adventure game

Game Freak has teamed up with The Outer Worlds publisher Private Division to give us some Ghost of Tsushima-vibes.

Game Freak has made a lot of different games through its more than 30 years, but is without a doubt best known as the developers of most big Pokémon games. There's a chance it's about to turn a new leaf though.

Private Division, Take-Two's smaller publishing label that has given us The Outer Worlds, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome, announces it has partnered up with Game Freak to make an action-adventure game codenamed Project Bloom set in a completely new universe. As if the accompanying concept art doesn't make it clear enough, Game Freak director Kota Furushima says this game is "bold and tonally different from our prior work".

We'll have to wait a long time to see what this means, however, as Project Bloom is expected to launch sometime between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, so we'll see plenty of Pokémon games before then.

Project Bloom

