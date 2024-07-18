The Plucky Squire gets jacked with a jetpack in new trailer

HQ

The Plucky Squire looks to be an intriguing adventure game to say the least. Part 2D, part 3D, it takes a picture book and brings it to life as you adventure with all the living toys and games in a bedroom.

In the trailer below, we see The Plucky Squire joined by a jetpack companion, who can not only give him an extra jump boost, but also light things like candles on fire. When the squire switches over to a side-scrolling sci-fi adventure, his jetpack again gives him some manoeuvrability to blast his foes to pieces.

Check out the trailer below for another sneak peek at The Plucky Squire's gameplay. We're hoping we can get a release date soon, but for now it's still slated for 2024.