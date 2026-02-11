The pixelated sci-fi adventure Replaced is getting a demo today

HQ

Do you remember E3? It's been a while, right? It was so long ago that it's starting to feel like a distant memory. The last edition of the gaming expo was held in 2021 on a limited scale due to the pandemic, and one of the games announced at the time was Replaced.

But... it still hasn't been released and has been continuously delayed. Now, however, it is said to be on its way, and Belarusian developer Sad Cat Studios and publisher Thunderful Games announced in December that it will premiere on March 12.

Many have not dared to pop the bubbly yet after all the delays, fearing another last-minute postponement - but this time it seems we will be spared. The team has announced on social media that a demo will be released today.

Initially, it will only be available on PC, but the finished game will also be available on Xbox on March 12 and will be included in Game Pass. With the demo out, it seems increasingly unlikely that there will be any more delays, which is fortunate because we are running out of fingers to count them on.

Check out a trailer and some images below for this very cool retro-futuristic and dystopian sci-fi adventure.