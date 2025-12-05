The retrofuturistic, pixelated adventure Replaced will be released in March

HQ

When Replaced was announced in 2021, it immediately attracted a lot of attention. It is a cyberpunk-inspired adventure that also borrows heavily from Blade Runner, complete with a graphic style reminiscent of Square Enix's beloved HD 2D concept, but with retrofuturism and dystopian environments based on 1980s sci-fi premises.

Unfortunately, development has not been smooth sailing, and when it was announced at E3 in 2021 after three years of development, Replaced was scheduled for release in 2022. But... that didn't happen, and the game was postponed until 2024/2025. A few months ago, it was time again and Replaced was confirmed delayed to 2026.

But now the developer Sad Cat Studios and publisher Thunderful Games seem a little more confident and have therefore finally set a firm release date. It turns out that the game will be launched on March 12 for both PC and Xbox. It will also be included in Game Pass, so you should definitely take the opportunity to try it out.