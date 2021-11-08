The original cinematic trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic has been re-released in 4K

HQ

Star Wars: The Old Republic is nearing a pretty monumental milestone: its 10th Anniversary. To mark that occasion, the original cinematic trailer for the game has been re-released in 4K, giving the iconic video game clip known as Deceived, showing the Sith sieging Coruscant, a pretty impressive buff up.

While the video is only short and simply shows the incredible scene in better clarity, it does affirm that BioWare has no intention of letting this beloved MMO meet its end anytime soon.

Earlier this year, BioWare revealed that not only would the game be getting a new expansion this Holiday, known as Legacy of the Sith, but the game would be receiving a list of updates and revamps to its core experience.

Take a look at the updated Deceived trailer below.