Star Wars: The Old Republic's 10th Anniversary to kick off with new expansion, Legacy of the Sith

It's pretty crazy to think that Star Wars: The Old Republic has been ongoing for ten years at this point, but it has, and as part of that milestone celebration, BioWare has revealed that it will be bringing a new expansion to the game.

Known as Legacy of the Sith, this expansion is slated to be the start of a "full year of galactic intrigue, conflict, and mystery" that will send players across the galaxy to unlock the ability to choose their own style of combat. The expansion is also expected to bring "dangerous fringe groups in the dark corners of the galaxy", while Darth Malgus is elsewhere doing the usual evil deeds.

As for combat styles, this is set to add a greater customisation experience by allowing players to separate class story from gameplay style, meaning you can now be a Clone Trooper who uses a sniper rifle, or even a member of the Jedi Order who secretly uses the powers of the Dark Side. You can even switch between playstyle and gear with just a single click.

In terms of where else we can expect to visit in-game, Manaan is back with a new storyline that rewards a new daily area and base of operations for your faction. Plus, the Sith fortress of Elom is returning with a new storyline available as both a solo and a multiplayer experience. We can also look to visit the R-4 Anomaly Operation to stop a Sith cult from harvesting ancient weaponry.

Alongside the expansion, The Old Republic will be launching a new Galactic Season called Shadows of the Underworld that will be based around the Shadow Syndicate. This will offer the first Duros companion for the game, the gunslinger Fen Zeil, and is available to all players.

But when will this new expansion be launching, you ask? The plan right now is Holiday 2021, and we're also told to look out for a variety of other game improvements, such as a new character creation experience, a PvP system revamp, and tech modernisation, among others, coming to the game over the next year of The Old Republic.