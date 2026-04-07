The Occultist will start feeding your nightmares from tomorrow

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Here at Gamereactor, we've been hearing about The Occultist for over four years, ever since DALOAR Studios (then known as Pentakill Studios) presented their concept for a supernatural adventure and revealed their ambitious plans to turn it not just into a video game, but into a film. Over the years, the project has evolved, garnering more attention and praise, though its release has also been delayed... until now.

Tomorrow, 8 April, The Occultist will bring terror to PC and consoles, and we already have the spine-chilling launch trailer to go with it. In The Occultist, we'll play as Alan Rebels (whose voice will sound familiar, as he's voiced by Doug Cockle, the same actor who voiced Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), a man with a strange connection to the afterlife who is unable to escape his memories in Godstone.

A mystery well worth exploring, unless you're of a faint heart. Will you be playing The Occultist tomorrow?