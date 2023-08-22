The Occultist wins the Indie Award 2023 at devcom, Gamescom's developer conference

HQ

Today Gamescom 2023 officially kicks off in Cologne, but the developers of the games that will be seen and tested there are already gathered at Koelmesse to exchange impressions, establish synergies with each other and recognise the work of the many studios gathered from all over Europe and beyond at the devcom event.

In addition to talks and meetings, the developers celebrate the presentation of the Indie Award 2023 for the best development, and this year it has gone to a Spanish studio and project: The Occultist, by Pentakill Studios.

If you don't know it, The Occultist is a horror indie being developed in Valladolid based on real testimonies in which its protagonist Alan uses a pendulum to communicate with the afterlife and the entities that inhabit it. It is due for release next year, and there is even a film adaptation in the works in Hollywood.