The Night Agent renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

It was only a few weeks ago that Netflix debuted its latest action series, The Night Agent, but already the streamer seems set on its continued success. And we say this because The Night Agent has already been renewed for a second season, which will be coming some time in 2024.

The announcement was made via Twitter, and unfortunately that is all we are told about it, meaning we'll just have to wait to hear more about the plot and what the future holds for Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland.

You can at least watch Season 1 of the series right now on Netflix.