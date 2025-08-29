The next RGG Summit will happen in late September

HQ

What exactly is Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio working on as of the moment? What will be the next project from the developer? Following Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii earlier this year, these are the questions that many have on their minds, questions that may soon receive an answer.

Sega and RGG Studio has revealed when the next RGG Summit broadcast will happen. Planned for September 24 at 4AM BST / 5AM CEST, the show will look to provide "fans with the latest updates from the studio".

We don't yet have anything further to add on this front, but we are told that directly after the Summit ends, we can look ahead to a new RGG Direct, which will give "viewers a deeper dive into the newly announced information," suggesting that something significant and special is on the horizon.

Will you be tuning into the RGG Summit?