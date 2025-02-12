The next era of Supermassive's The Dark Pictures horror anthology series arrives in time for the spooky season

HQ

As part of the ongoing State of Play showcase, it was just confirmed that the next era of Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology series will be kicking off just in time for the spookiest season of the year.

On October 2, The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 will be making its arrival on PC and consoles, and with it, we'll get to fully experience the Lashana Lynch-led survival horror game that has a more immersive design philosophy to the more traditional and very linear narrative stories that Supermassive's games have become known for.

While you can see the release date trailer for Directive 8020 below, if you're interested in learning more about the game, you can read our impressions from a Gamescom demo here too, and even visit PlayStation Blog for a tad more information that includes this titbit:

"Fans of our previous games will be pleased to know that the DNA of the Dark Pictures is still present - in fact, everything you love about the Dark Pictures is still here, from branching plotlines through to impossible choices and split second QTEs. But as you'll see, we've redesigned, polished, and amped up our gameplay to bring more of a threat when exploring the environment. We know fans who are old and new will love this new vision for the series."