The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The new Tesla Model S can run The Witcher 3

The vehicle's 2200 x 1300 resolution offers a great opportunity to take Geralt out on the open road.

PlayStation 5 has roughly 10 TFLOPS computing power (Xbox Series S has 4TFLOPS and Xbox Series X has 12 TFLOPS as a comparison). You know what else also has that? The new Tesla Model S that was revealed late yesterday. It has a brand new interior with plenty of new things like a butterfly steering wheel to make it easier to see the dashboard. The huge 17" display is now horizontal and described like this:

"With 2200×1300 resolution, ultra-bright colours with exceptional responsiveness and left-right tilt, the new centre display is an ideal touchscreen for entertainment and gaming anywhere. A second display in front of the driver shows critical driving information, and a third display provides entertainment and controls for rear passengers."

That sounds nice and all, but a screen like this practically begs for games. And fortunately, Tesla got you covered. In the released images, you can clearly see Cuphead, Stardew Valley, Fallout Shelter and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being installed.

How well Tesla Model S actually runs The Witcher 3 compared to PlayStation 5 remains to be seen, but we assume our colleagues at Digital Foundry won't miss this opportunity when it launches.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Thanks electrek

