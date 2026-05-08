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Star Fox

The new Star Fox music is already available with Nintendo Music

And to make things even better, this news came with a new image that gives us a better look at the new version of Fox McCloud and his crew.

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Surely no one has missed the fact that Nintendo announced Star Fox this week completely out of the blue, a comprehensive remake of Star Fox 64 set to launch as early as next month, on June 25 to be exact. With so little time left, we can expect an intense marketing push, and it certainly seems to have kicked off.

Star Fox
Nintendo also shared a new piece of artwork from Star Fox.

The Kyoto-based company has now released ten tracks from the soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, so you can already enjoy songs like "Corneria" and hear how the new arrangements sound.

As usual, a Switch Online subscription is required to access the content offered by Nintendo Music.

Star Fox

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