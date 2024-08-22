The new narrator for Civilization VII has been revealed

HQ

A bit older players might remember Leonard Nimoy as the narrator in Civilization IV. Later he was replaced by William Morgan Sheppard for Civilization V, and then Sean Bean was the voice of the narrator in Civilization VI. See a pattern here?

Now Firaxis has revealed the narrator for their upcoming Civilization VII. She is none other than Gwendoline Christie, who is a very tall actress best remembered as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, and also as Captain Phasma in Star Wars. For some reason, I personally remember her best as the principal Larissa Weems in Netflix's series Wednesday.

Narrator is not the only thing that will be changed in Civilization VII. One big change among others is Ages. Instead of having one long game, the experience is divided into three distinct Ages. You can read more about that in our preview about the game right here.

Civilization VII is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch on February 11th, 2025.

And how does the new narrator sound like? You may listen just that in a new trailer, which you can see right here in Gamereactor.