The Murderbot success continues - Season two is on the way

Even though the final episode of season one has yet to premiere, Apple has already given the green light for more Murderbot. As you probably know, the series is based on Martha Wells' bestselling novels and centers around a security robot who deeply mistrusts humans—while also being completely obsessed with watching TV shows.

Throughout the first season, we've followed Murderbot as it gradually gains independence, wrestling with its programming while protecting a team of scientists exploring alien environments.

In an interview, the series creators thanked fans for the show's success and said:

"We're so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received, and delighted that we're getting to go back to Martha Wells's world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team."

Murderbot has been a major hit for Apple, boasting an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Alexander Skarsgård has been praised in the title role, delivering an almost perfect blend of dry humor and human warmth—despite playing a robot.

Are you watching Murderbot, and are you excited to see the story continue?