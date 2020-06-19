LIVE

news
The Messenger

The Messenger is landing on Xbox One next week

Now we've got a more specific release date with the platformer set to land on Xbox in just a few days.

Highly acclaimed ninja adventure The Messenger is sneaking onto Xbox One next week. The action-packed platformer is developed by Sabotage Studio and published by Devolver Digital, and it released first on Switch and PC back in 2018, and then later on PS4 in 2019.

Now, via a Microsoft store listing, we can clearly see that The Messenger is finally coming to Xbox One as well, more specifically, on June 25.

In Sabotage's exquisite platformer, players walk in the shoes of a young ninja trying to save a village from the threat of a demon army. To that end, you have to deliver a sacred scroll to a hero of legend who resides at the summit of a distant mountain.

Will you get The Messenger on Xbox One?

The Messenger

Thanks, Gematsu.

