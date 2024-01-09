The Mandalorian movie has a title and starts production later in 2024

HQ

Disney and Lucasfilm made some vague comments about The Mandalorian potentially being turned into a movie as far back as 2020, but the official announcement of it didn't happen until last year's Star Wars Celebration. We won't have to wait another three years for far more information however.

Jon Favreau confirms that he's the director on the movie that's now simply enough titled The Mandalorian & Grogu and that it'll start production later this year.

We're not told anything else besides that Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy obviously are excited to continue this beloved duo's adventure and take it to another level by bringing it to the big screen sometime in the future.