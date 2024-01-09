Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian movie has a title and starts production later in 2024

That one very search engine optimised name even if it doesn't include baby Yoda.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Disney and Lucasfilm made some vague comments about The Mandalorian potentially being turned into a movie as far back as 2020, but the official announcement of it didn't happen until last year's Star Wars Celebration. We won't have to wait another three years for far more information however.

Jon Favreau confirms that he's the director on the movie that's now simply enough titled The Mandalorian & Grogu and that it'll start production later this year.

We're not told anything else besides that Favreau, Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy obviously are excited to continue this beloved duo's adventure and take it to another level by bringing it to the big screen sometime in the future.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Related texts



Loading next content