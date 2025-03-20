The Mandalorian & Grogu is Disney's cheapest Star Wars movie

HQ

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks Star Wars' return to the big screen. After years away, we won't have to tune into Disney+ to keep up with the adventures of the bounty hunter and his ever-marketable baby Yoda.

According to Collider, it appears Disney has learned its lessons from going big with Star Wars budgets, and has made The Mandalorian & Grogu the cheapest movie for Star Wars since Revenge of the Sith. A California tax credit worth $21.75 million brought the budget down to $166 million.

That's still a lot of money, but it's perhaps indicative of Disney's less lofty expectations for this film. While The Mandalorian did spark a new era for Disney Star Wars, people will have had to watch the series to understand who the character is, and therefore may shy away from theatres when The Mandalorian & Grogu releases. Considering The Acolyte had a reported budget of around $230 million, though, perhaps Disney is just pulling back on Star Wars spending to save some cash.