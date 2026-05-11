The man who brought Moff Jerjerrod to life in Return of the Jedi has left us

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The last time we saw Moff Jerjerrod was in Return of the Jedi. He was on the unfinished Death Star II, overseeing its construction and welcoming Darth Vader himself, as well as commanding the defense against the Rebels' attack on the Empire's base on Endor. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like his efforts were quite enough against Luke Skywalker, the Ewoks, and other rebels, as the massive space station was ultimately destroyed.

Jerjerrod has, however, remained a fan favorite, appearing in books and comic books, and perhaps his popularity is due to Michael Pennington's phenomenal acting.

Now Fantha Tracks reports that he has sadly passed away at the age of 82. Although he will likely remain best known to most as Moff Jerjerrod, he founded the English Shakespeare Company in 1986 and has appeared in numerous theater productions and films, not least in The Iron Lady (where he played Michael Foot).

Rest in peace, you old legend, you've earned it.