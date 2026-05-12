The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's third season will debut in November

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We've been waiting a good amount of time for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to return to Prime Video for its third season (albeit no longer than we did between Seasons 1 and 2), but the good news is the wait is coming to an end.

Building on the recent report claiming The Rings of Power would return by the end of 2026, a firm date has been provided, with Prime Video promising that the third season will kick off on November 11.

As for what this round of episodes will offer, a brief description adds the following: "Jumping forward several years from the events of Season Two, Season Three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will - and at last rule all Middle-earth."

On top of all of this information, Prime Video has also shared a first look at the coming season with an image showing the Dark Lord Sauron once more.