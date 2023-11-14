Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

The latest rework of Roadhog goes live today

It's adding even more crowd control to his kit.

HQ

For a while, Blizzard seemed intent on removing crowd control from Overwatch 2 altogether, with various heroes being updated so that they were more about running and gunning like other arcade FPS titles. But it seems like Blizzard is going back on that mindset a little bit as of late, because not only has the crowd-controlling Mauga been announced recently, but Roadhog has also been reworked yet again to introduce more CC into his kit.

The rework goes live today, and essentially, the big change is that the character now has a new ability that allows him to launch a trap that slows and damages nearby enemies. It's known as Pig Pen, and it will no doubt make facing Roadhog all the more challenging.

The rest of the character's kit is all remaining the same, and you can see that in the outline of the rework below.

