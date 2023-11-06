Overwatch 2: Mauga Hands-On - Big Personality, Big Potential

HQ

By now, you may have given Mauga a go yourself. The Samoan tank - Overwatch's 39th hero, has been available to play for everyone this past weekend as part of BlizzCon. But, if you've not yet had a chance to take control of the shooter's latest character, or you want to find out how he'll probably fit into the meta (and whether he'll need a nerf), here's our experience with Mauga.

Mauga feels like a Reinhardt type of tank. He wants to get up close and personal with his enemies, taking them on while regaining health the more people he sets on fire and guns down with his massive machine guns. His primary fire comes from "Gunny" and can burn enemies when they take enough damage, which works perfectly in tandem with his secondary fire, "Cha Cha," dealing critical damage to your burning foes. Whever Mauga deals critical damage, this also gives him a bit of temporary HP. It might sound like these chainguns are most useful from the mid-range, but as you can fire them both at once like a rapid-fire shotgun, you're at your most powerful when right up close.

You'll get up close easily with Mauga's charge, which is similar to Reinhard's but ends with a big stomp, dealing damage and knocking enemies back in a wider range, while crushing and stunning those right under Mauga's feet. Mauga isn't just a tank that wants to run around away from his team, though, as his Cardiac Overdrive ability allows teammates and Mauga himself to heal while doing damage in an AoE for a short time. His ultimate also can lock a group of enemies in place, allowing for great synergy with other ultimate that do damage in an area like Reaper or Pharah's.

With his abilities out of the way then, how does Mauga play? Well, he's an absolute beast, really. It is very hard to die on this hero, even if you don't have someone following you around as Mercy. Your own healing tools are incredibly strong and as long as there are enemies in sight and you have Cardiac Overdrive off cooldown. Mauga especially feels overpowered when he's tearing through other tanks. As mentioned, using both of his guns at once works incredibly well at short range, and when you're close to another big tank model, it's hard for your bullets to miss. When I met another Mauga in combat, it was often a case of who pulled both triggers first to decide who walked out alive.

This hero is a very easy one to pick up. In just a few games I felt like I got the gist of him with one small exception. Mauga's ultimate can take a couple of tries to get right, as it also traps you within the AoE, so if you only catch a couple of enemies and then kill them, there's the chance that those on the outside can now make you an easy target. Luckily, you can just cancel the ultimate before it runs out naturally, so it's easy to escape if you misplace your ultimate or deal with all the foes within it quickly.

It seems that Mauga will shift the meta more towards rushing in alongside your team. With the healing his Cardiac Overdrive provides, he not only makes himself an intimidating presence, but so long as his team is dealing damage, they are also pretty tough to kill. Of course, that's just one ability, but it really feels like the game changer with Mauga. The rest of his kit is strong, and his guns are a huge threat to enemy tanks, but they can be kited by heroes like Sombra, Moira, and Tracer.

There's not a lot Mauga can do to protect his team once Cardiac Overdrive is down, though. He can charge in and make himself a target, but should the enemy team simply run away and ignore him, they could take out his team without much issue. He is likely to get some nerfs in time, as pretty much every Overwatch 2 hero feels too strong when they're first released, but Mauga doesn't feel anywhere near as broken as Rammatra, for example. He's got his own niche as a tank, able to shred through enemy tanks and create a lot of chaos by running into where the fighting is thickest. Despite him looking like a meathead on paper, there's also the potential to be very strategic with Mauga, and picking the moment you decide to cause the most chaos is likely how you'll swing games with him. He's been teased since 2021, but with his personality, look, and gameplay, Mauga feels like he's been worth the wait.