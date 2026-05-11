The latest friendslop hit is here as Gamble With Your Friends sells a million copies in less than two weeks

The EU anti-gambling in gaming lot are going to have a field day with this one. As some friendslop games are failing to drum up any attention with their gimmicky style, Team GWYF has managed a mega success by cashing in on the rush of gambling and making it a digital, shared experience.

You and up to five friends share one massive bank account, and have five minutes to make quota otherwise the loan shark you owe money to is going to crack your heads like eggs. You'll play all sorts of games, make awful decisions, and risk it all again and again. The game has proven to be an instant hit, selling a million copies already as announced by its developers.

"We're soooo happy and speechless by the positive reception our game has gotten so far, and we would like to celebrate the fact that more than 1 million gamblers have entered Jeff Booth's Paradise since last Friday with you all!!! We're aware of the bugs you've been reporting, and the team is hard at work addressing them as soon as possible!" writes SkyBrave from the game's publisher TenStack on Steam.

Priced at £6.69, Gamble With Your Friends comes in at a low cost, promising immediate fun. It's the friendslop formula, and while audiences don't always flock to every game making the most out of it, it's likely we'll continue to see similar success stories every so often.