The Last Case of Benedict Fox has a release date

The Eldritch metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox is set to release on Xbox and PC on the 27th of April, 2023. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

A demo is now available to play until the 13th of February on Steam for those who want to try it out. Previously, we only knew the game was looking to release at some point in Spring 2023, but now we have a solid launch date.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox combines Lovecraftian horror with side-scrolling metroidvania gameplay mechanics as the titular Benedict Fox discovers the secrets of his family.