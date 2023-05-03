The Lara Croft Collection for Nintendo Switch could get a release date soon

HQ

The Lara Croft Collection for Nintendo Switch has been rated by the ESRB, implying that we could get an official release date for the game fairly soon.

While an ESRB rating doesn't always mean that a game is coming soon, it is usually the case that an upcoming title is rated within a few months of its release. Moreover, we were meant to see the release of The Lara Croft Collection in 2022, but delays have pushed it back to a release this year, meaning we should be getting the game sooner rather than later.

The collection includes both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Both of these titles have been out for some time on other platforms, but they'll be coming as a package to the Nintendo Switch.