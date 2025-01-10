The Lake District has never looked so deadly in Atomfall

HQ

March is steadily shaping up to be a really exciting month for video game fans, as following the recent delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft's next big project is set to join Split Fiction, Xenoblade Chronicles X, FragPunk, Two Point Museum, The First Berserker: Khazan, and even Rebellion's exciting survival-action game Atomfall.

This is a game that is set in a post-war Britain, specifically the picturesque Lake District National Park, and in it we find ourselves trapped in a quarantine zone that came about following the Windscale disaster in 1957. For anyone that is wondering, this refers to a nuclear disaster that rocked the UK in the 1950s, an event that is considered the country's worst nuclear disaster to date.

With this in mind, in Atomfall we find ourselves exploring a charming village while looking for answers as to what happened during the incident. This leads us through military camps and forgotten bunkers, and even into dangerous pagan ruins, where your best safety tool is your handy metal detector.

Rebellion explains all of this in much greater depth in the lengthy new gameplay overview trailer that you can see below. Don't miss it if you have Atomfall on your wishlist and have been eagerly counting down the days until its arrival on March 27 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even Game Pass on day one.