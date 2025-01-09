Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed again - will launch in March

HQ

We all knew that at least one of the many highly-anticipated games set to launch in February was going to be delayed, and the first one has decided to go into the shadows.

Ubisoft confirms that Assassin's Creed Shadows, that was originally meant to launch last November, has been delayed from the 14th of February to the 20th of March.

The officially stated reason for the delay is to "allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch". Let's hope that means feedback from actual players and not those who keep complaining about the game being "woke" because of its playable characters...

Another interesting thing in the press release is that Ubisoft also acknowledges that the company might be sold off to interested parties. "Leading advisors" have been appointed to "review and pursue various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders". One of the negative consequences of this is that we're told they are expecting to "exceed €200 million in reduction of its fixed cost base"</em> by the end of the next fiscal year, so expect even more lay-offs and maybe even shutdowns in the coming months.