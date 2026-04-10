The Kickstarter campaign for Broken Sword: Smoking Mirror - Reforged launched today and reached its target in just 15 minutes

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Last year saw the release of Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, a fully revamped 4K remake of Charles Cecil's classic point-and-click adventure. The game was a huge success, first on Kickstarter and then upon its general release (both digitally and in physical format), and now it is Revolution Software's turn to try their luck with a campaign to bring the second title in the series, also remastered, to fruition: Broken Sword: Smoking Mirror: Reforged.

The Kickstarter campaign launched today with a target of £50,000 for the project (approximately €57,000), offering a digital or physical copy of a collector's edition of the game to those who contribute varying amounts to the project. And the success has been overwhelming. The £50,000 target was reached within 15 minutes of the campaign launching, and has now been exceeded by almost 700%. It is striking that a large proportion of the campaign's backers have opted for the highest contribution tier: a lavish collector's edition packed with physical content (including the game's soundtrack on vinyl), personally signed by Charles Cecil himself.

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Cecil took the opportunity to thank the fans for their swift response with a message hinting at a desire to continue bringing the games in the series up to current quality standards. And who knows, perhaps one day we might see a Broken Sword 6...

"Thank you so much for the extraordinary support that you have given us for this project in such a short time. It is a huge privilege that you show so much confidence in us.

Your passion for our games makes us really proud. We promise to reward you with really great games now and going forward."

Are you going to back the Broken Sword: The Smoking Mirror - Reforged Kickstarter?