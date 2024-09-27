HQ

The Broken Sword series has always held a special place in the hearts of many gamers. I vividly remember first playing it back in the nineties and that experience has stayed with me ever since. Since then, five games have been released in the series, as well as a multitude of remasters and releases for almost every platform imaginable. According to Charles Cecil, the man behind Revolution, who develops the games, this wide availability is the reason the studio has been able to survive for so long. It has allowed new generations of gamers to experience this classic. Now we once again have the pleasure of returning to the first and most beloved game in the series, this time with a new and updated version. I was lucky enough to get my hands on the physical collector's edition, so I'm here to tell you if this edition is still worth investing in 28 years after its original release.

There are many versions of the first game in the series. The latest version, Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, doesn't have the same prologue as the "Director's Cut" version, where Nico was involved in the story from the very beginning. This prologue was quite different from the rest of the game and felt a bit out of place, especially due to the technical differences in sound quality. The voice acting in the prologue was of a higher quality than the rest of the game, which made the transition to the original part very clear and almost disruptive to the experience. Therefore, I'm very happy that this prologue has been removed in the new Reforged edition. This means that the game starts in the same way as the original, which preserves the nostalgic feeling.

The game begins with George Stobbart sitting outside a café in Paris when a rather creepy clown appears and enters the café. Shortly after, a bomb explodes and the café's windows shatter as George is thrown to the ground by the force of the blast. He rises from the ruins, where everything has gone quiet, and enters the café to investigate what has happened. He finds an elderly man dead and a shocked waitress who he begins to question. Everything about the situation is mysterious and George decides to find out what is behind this sudden act of violence. The opening sequence quickly sets the scene for what will become a grand adventure as George is drawn into a world of secrets and conspiracies stretching across Europe. The story features encounters with historical figures and events, particularly related to the Knights Templar, which has always been part of the series' appeal.

For many fans, this premise is engrained in their memories, and for those of us who have played the game numerous times, it's almost like coming home. It's refreshing to see that the Reforged edition has retained this iconic start and atmosphere. The story still holds up today and it's still a pleasure to follow George as he tries to unravel why the café was bombed, taking him to some of Europe's most famous and mysterious locations. Even though I know the game almost by heart, it's still a pleasure to play it again and be drawn into its world of conspiracies and secrets. It's a perfect blend of historical fact and fiction that makes the experience both entertaining and thought-provoking. As a history teacher, I particularly appreciate how the game weaves the history of the Templars into the narrative, which makes it even more exciting for me personally.

But what makes the Reforged edition special? Firstly, the graphics have been greatly improved. The original graphics were charming, but gritty and a little lacking in detail. In Reforged, everything has been updated and the backgrounds have been re-drawn by hand in beautiful 4K resolution. This means that you can now see details that were previously hidden or very hard to distinguish. At the same time, Revolution has made sure that the new graphics still feel true to the original, which is incredibly important to me as a fan. Often you see remasters where the developers change too much and take away some of what made the original game special. Fortunately, this is not the case here. The graphics have been modernised, but the nostalgic feeling is intact, making Reforged feel like a perfect balance between old and new.

I was one of the fans who backed the game on Kickstarter, and Revolution has been very open about the development process along the way. One of the things they've said is that they had to recreate all the animations from scratch, which allowed them to add more detail than was in the original. This is especially noticeable in George's face, where you can now see little nuances and features that were hard to pick up before. This gives the characters more depth and makes the game even more visually impressive. The animations feel more fluid and the whole game has been given a touch of the characteristic Don Bluth style, which fits perfectly with the cartoony aesthetics.

While many things have been improved, there are still some aspects of the game that haven't changed. The puzzles that the game is known for are still as cryptic as ever. For example, the infamous goat puzzle is still part of the game. This puzzle has become something of a meme among fans of the series, as it is notoriously difficult to figure out. However, despite its frustrating nature, it's part of the original experience, and I'm glad Revolution has chosen to preserve it, for better or worse. It's part of what makes the game what it is and it would have felt wrong to remove or change it.

Another big improvement in the Reforged edition is the voice acting. In the original game, the audio was very compressed, which meant that the voice actors often sounded like they were speaking through a sock. This problem has been corrected in Reforged, where the voice acting is now much clearer and crisper. While the sound is still not quite on par with what we're used to in modern games, it's a marked improvement on the original and makes the dialogue much more pleasant to listen to. This is especially important as the dialogue is a big part of the game's charm and personality.

The controls have also been updated. Reforged can now be played with a controller, mouse and keyboard, making the game accessible to both PC and console players. The controls feel smooth and responsive, and it's clear that a lot of effort has been put into making sure the experience feels just as good no matter what platform you play on. I've played it with both controller and mouse and both work really well, which is a big plus for the game.

The music in Reforged has also been updated, and it's one of the things that really takes the game to a new level. Barrington Pheloung's iconic soundtrack has been re-recorded and the result is fantastic. In the original, the music was very compressed, which meant that it didn't really come into its own. In Reforged, however, the music has been remastered, resulting in a much more nuanced and atmospheric experience. Pheloung, who is sadly no longer with us, would no doubt have been proud of how his compositions sound in this version. The music is a big part of the game's identity and it's great to hear it in such high quality.

So, Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged still worth playing almost 30 years after its original release? Without a doubt. The game has managed to retain everything that made the original special while giving it the updates it needed to appeal to a modern audience. The story, characters and atmosphere are still as engaging as ever, and the technical improvements make the experience even better. For old fans, it's a nostalgic journey back to a time when adventure games were at their peak, and for new players, it's a perfect opportunity to experience a true classic in an updated version. I can only recommend it.