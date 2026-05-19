The HyperX OMEN 15 is a game-changing laptop powered by Intel

It's an exciting time to be a gamer. Video games are more complex and far-reaching than ever before and the technology that powers them is equally impressive, with the Intel-powered HyperX OMEN 15 being just another prime example.

This laptop is a relentless and highly portable piece of equipment that can offer game-changing performance at an affordable price when compared to the competition. This is simply because of the components at the heart of the HyperX OMEN 15, with up to a 14th Generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor combining with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and 24 GB of DDR5 RAM, to make for a gadget that can handle the latest games with ease.

While this versatile and portable laptop is perfect for all players, the HyperX OMEN 15 is designed with gaming at its heart. On top of the powerful technology under the hood, we also find broad connectivity to bring together your required accessories, a flashy and vibrant display that offers the new 15.3" 180Hz WQHD IPS Panel (2560x1600 pixels) with 100% sRGB, operating at 180Hz. This laptop even utilises the new HyperAction built-in 8K polling rate keyboard with 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology to ensure precise inputs. Needless to say, there's no skimping on the features a gamer might need to tackle action regardless of genre.

With such powerful components under the hood, the HyperX OMEN 15 features a very capable array of cooling solutions. The OMEN Tempest Cooling platform is designed to keep the device frosty and fresh regardless of the stress it may be put under. It does this by using a hyperbaric chamber that pulls in cool air to reduce internal temperatures before pushing the hot air out. The handy OMEN fan cleaner technology accommodates this further by reducing performance dips and maintenance needs to ensure you can always game without limitations.

You can already see why the HyperX OMEN 15 is regarded as a game changer, but if you'd like to delve further into the features of this powerful piece of technology, be sure to check out the video below, where we've spent time highlighting and emphasising what makes this laptop such a capable prospect. Don't forget to snag a HyperX OMEN 15 for yourself either, as the laptop is now available on HyperX's website and at Currys and Very.