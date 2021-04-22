The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is coming to PC, PS4, and Switch on July 27

You're watching Advertisements

It turns out that the leak we reported on earlier this year from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee ended up being correct, as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been revealed to be coming to the west on July 27 on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

This collection contains two games that were previously only released in Japan: The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. It's said to also include eight mini-episodes and three costumes that were released as DLC, as well as an Art Gallery and Auditorium that houses an inside look into the artwork, music and voice recordings of both games.