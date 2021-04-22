Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is coming to PC, PS4, and Switch on July 27

It includes two titles that were previously only available within Japan.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It turns out that the leak we reported on earlier this year from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee ended up being correct, as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been revealed to be coming to the west on July 27 on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

This collection contains two games that were previously only released in Japan: The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. It's said to also include eight mini-episodes and three costumes that were released as DLC, as well as an Art Gallery and Auditorium that houses an inside look into the artwork, music and voice recordings of both games.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy