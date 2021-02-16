Could The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles be heading to current platforms?

You're watching Advertisements

It appears that an unannounced collection known as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles could soon be making its way over to current platforms. Speculation on this has been fueled as the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated the game on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. This listing was first spotted by Gematsu, as well as the listings for Switch versions of Tales from the Borderlands, SnowRunner, and Secret Nieghbor.

What makes the collection the most interesting out of the bunch is that it's a new release entirely. Both The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2, which are rumoured to be included here, have never released outside of Japan so it will be a first experience for western audiences.

