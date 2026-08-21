The Golden Axe series unveils first trailer and confirms a September release

When Sega announced a few years ago that it would be reviving a number of classic franchises, Golden Axe was one of the first to be mentioned. Since then, even more titles have been announced; Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has already been released, and next up is Crazy Taxi: World Tour, at least as far as the games go.

As we reported in 2024, Golden Axe is also set to be released as an animated TV series, based on the 1989 arcade game (which was also a hit on the Mega Drive). Joe Chandler (a veteran of American Dad) is leading the production as showrunner and has also co-written the script, and now a first trailer, its premiere date, and synopsis have been released.

Golden Axe opens on Paramount+ (likely SkyShowtime in regions without that streaming service) on September 16, and all ten episodes will be released at once so you can binge-watch them. Check out the trailer below, and you'll also find the synopsis right beneath it.

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"In an homage to SEGA's iconic 1989 video game, Golden Axe follows legendary warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they reunite to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder, who just won't seem to stay dead. Their quest is complicated by Hampton Squib, an inexperienced and wildly underprepared adventurer whose dream of heroism far exceeds his abilities. Forced to work together despite their flaws, they must find a way to stop Death Adder once and for all."