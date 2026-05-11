The Ghost in the Shell anime to debut on Crunchyroll this July

Chances are, you are somewhat familiar with Ghost in the Shell, as the Japanese story has been adapted a few different times, including in the form of a live-action film with Scarlett Johansson at the helm. This summer, it will be back and in the form of a new adaptation made for anime fans on Crunchyroll, and we now know the exact premiere date for the series.

As confirmed by the anime streaming giant, we're told that The Ghost in the Shell will debut starting from July 7, 2026. To add to this, we're told that fans of the show who attend the Annecy Film Festival in June will be greeted with a first look at the project, as the world premiere is slated for the event between June 21 and 27, with the first two episodes set to be screened.

In terms of the story for this adaptation, you can watch the latest trailer below for a taste of what's to come, but you can also read the official synopsis, as laid out below too.

"The year is 2029, A near-future Japan, where the world has become highly information-intensive, with a vast corporate network covering the planet, electrons and light pulsing through it. But the nation-state and ethnic groups still survive.

"Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg, leads an elite combat unit of fellow cyborgs, including Batou. While commanding her team, Kusanagi envisions the creation of a specialized task force to preemptively strike against emerging threats. Meanwhile, Daisuke Aramaki of the Ministry of Home Affairs, who had been planning to establish a similar unit, scouts Kusanagi and her team.

"Together, they begin operations as Public Security Section 9 - an aggressive tactical organization known as "Shell Squad." As they confront complex cyber-crimes and international conspiracies, the existence of a mysterious, unidentified hacker known as "the Puppet Master" emerges on the horizon of their investigation. What fate awaits Kusanagi?

And what is the Puppet Master's true objective?

"A new era of cyberpunk action begins."

Are you excited for The Ghost in the Shell?