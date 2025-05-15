The Four Seasons will be back for a second chapter

HQ

It seems like The Four Seasons has been a big enough success to appease the Netflix suits, as despite its recent arrival on the streaming platform, a decision has already been made to create a second season, even if we weren't exactly impressed by the show as you can read in our review.

In a Tudum article, Netflix explains that "a second season will come as welcome news to anyone who has finished Episode 8, which ends on a massive cliffhanger". The streamer then proceeds to spoil the ending of the first season, so if you haven't watched the show yet but have been excited about it, be wary about heading to the Tudum article and reading the rest of the renewal comment.

What the streamer did end on was that we should "stick around for updates on The Four Seasons Season 2, potential new cast members, release date, and more."

Are you excited for more The Four Seasons?